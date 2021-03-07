Donut (DONUT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Donut token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $246,182.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Donut has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.00460579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00068552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00077443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00083376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00052763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00461923 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.