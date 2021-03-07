Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CAO Sells $162,600.00 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $934.20 million, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

