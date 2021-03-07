Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CAO Sells $162,600.00 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00.
Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $934.20 million, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
