Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.30

Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $14.74. Donegal Group shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 94,850 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other news, VP Richard George Kelley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,653.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,068 shares in the company, valued at $114,162.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,675 shares of company stock worth $761,071 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Donegal Group by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Donegal Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 45,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.