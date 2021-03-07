DMScript (DMST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. DMScript has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $964,578.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript token can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 64.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.15 or 0.00471286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00068523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00466040 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

