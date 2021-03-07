DMarket Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $33.60 million and $38.00 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMarket has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00790428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00027244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00041986 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DMarket Token Trading

