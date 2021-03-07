DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DISH Network by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DISH Network by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $13,448,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

