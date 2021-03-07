Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 5,637 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the average volume of 2,348 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECS opened at $8.41 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $104.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

