DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Short Interest Up 63.1% in February

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the January 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DIRV opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. DirectView has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Get DirectView alerts:

DirectView Company Profile

DirectView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance; and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for DirectView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DirectView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.