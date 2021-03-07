DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Short Interest Up 63.1% in February

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the January 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DIRV opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. DirectView has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.27.
DirectView Company Profile
