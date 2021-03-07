Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,260. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $128.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.