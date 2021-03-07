Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
