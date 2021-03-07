Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.91 ($8.13).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €11.75 ($13.82) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €11.00 and a 200-day moving average of €9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

