Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.42. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

