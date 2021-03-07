Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,100 ($27.44).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEIR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,365 ($17.83).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,789.50 ($23.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,963.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,684.26. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

In other The Weir Group news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, with a total value of £4,890 ($6,388.82).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

