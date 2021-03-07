Destination Wealth Management Sells 80 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $180.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

