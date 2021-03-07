Destination Wealth Management Buys 2,878 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $154.98. The company has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

