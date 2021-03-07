Destination Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $516.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $542.48 and its 200-day moving average is $514.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.