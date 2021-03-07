Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.75.

DELL opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

