Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,300 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the January 28th total of 840,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 382.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVDCF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

DVDCF stock remained flat at $$11.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

