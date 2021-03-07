David J. Meyer Sells 2,000 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $83,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AVA opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Avista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Avista by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Avista by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 40,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Avista by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 10.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.