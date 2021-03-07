David J. Meyer Sells 2,000 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $83,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AVA opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Avista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Avista by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Avista by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 40,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Avista by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 10.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.