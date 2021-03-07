David E. Shaw Sells 30,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,040,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $69.54 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

