Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Daktronics by 290.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.