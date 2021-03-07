Dada Nexus (DADA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DADA opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of -8.47.

DADA has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

