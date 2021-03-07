DAD Market Capitalization Reaches $26.60 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $26.60 million and $335,672.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00769855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00043153 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

