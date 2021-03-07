DA Davidson Boosts Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target to $302.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $239.00 to $302.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $243.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 315,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $29,448,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 94,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

