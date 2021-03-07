D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $147.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $148.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.25 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

