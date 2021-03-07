D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,685,743.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

