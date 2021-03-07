D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,068,000 after purchasing an additional 311,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $256.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.47 and its 200 day moving average is $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

