D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.35.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $333.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.01. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

