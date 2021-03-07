D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $79.03 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2,633.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

