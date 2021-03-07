Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Boston Partners grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after buying an additional 637,107 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,516,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 990,839 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,104,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after buying an additional 148,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $118.33 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.80.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $453,966.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $818,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

