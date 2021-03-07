CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Short Interest Update

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the January 28th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $399,948.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 138.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

CTO stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

