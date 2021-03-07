Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Crown Castle International reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,562 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,773,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.