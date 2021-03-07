CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CFB stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $738.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

