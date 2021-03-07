Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRON. Cowen upped their price target on Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$12.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.13. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$20.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.05.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

