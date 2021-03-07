Critical Comparison: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) vs. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $116.72 billion 0.45 $5.50 billion $8.30 10.42 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $61.62 billion 0.70 $3.05 billion N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 3.61% 6.00% 1.60% Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 2.19% 4.05% 0.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 0 6 5 0 2.45 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 4 7 0 2.50

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.73%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The company offers non-life reinsurance products for cyber risks, natural catastrophes, natural hazards assessment network risks, aviation, space and satellite, and agriculture and weather risk transfer. It also provides life reinsurance products related to capital management, data analysis, product development, digital underwriting, medical risk, and health reinsurance products, as well as risk insurance solutions for industrial firms and corporate clients. In addition, the company offers primary insurance products, including direct, life, property-casualty, health, legal expense, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name. It offers its insurance products to private, commercial, and industrial customers through various sales channels. MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

