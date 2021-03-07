Crexendo (CXDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Crexendo to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 million, a PE ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

CXDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

