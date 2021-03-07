Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $22.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.