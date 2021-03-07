Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.3% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $6,373,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $2,509,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.28. 26,820,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,506,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $752.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock worth $375,611,345. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.