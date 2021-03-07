Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 12.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 10.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,570,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,457,000 after acquiring an additional 154,285 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 11.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,638,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245,822. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $109.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

