Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $369.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 6.0% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $369,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,076. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

