Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Mastercard by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

Mastercard stock traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.88. 4,643,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.39. The company has a market capitalization of $358.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

