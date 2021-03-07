Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of BTGOF opened at $1.98 on Friday. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.