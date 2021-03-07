Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $2,426,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $189.01.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

