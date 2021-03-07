Creative Realities (CREX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CREX opened at $2.50 on Friday. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Creative Realities
