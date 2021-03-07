Creative Realities (CREX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CREX opened at $2.50 on Friday. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

