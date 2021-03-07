Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of ($6.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.33. The company had a trading volume of 283,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,374. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.83 and its 200-day moving average is $133.19.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

