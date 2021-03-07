CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $67.80 and last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 47838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $514.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CRA International by 523.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

