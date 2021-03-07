Cowen Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $150.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.40.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $120.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.64.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.