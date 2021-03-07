County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICBK. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

County Bancorp stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

