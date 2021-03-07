Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $380.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

NASDAQ COST opened at $317.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $276.34 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

