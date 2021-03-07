CoStar Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,252 call options on the company. This is an increase of 972% compared to the typical daily volume of 210 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $798.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $884.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $871.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $897.82.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

