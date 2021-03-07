Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 903,534 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,484,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 903,534 shares during the quarter. MakeMyTrip comprises 1.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $43,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 17.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 18.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 398,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of MMYT stock remained flat at $$32.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,923. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $37.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

